Sweden moves closer to NATO, lifts arms embargo on Turkey

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Would-be NATO member Sweden has announced it will allow the export of arms to Turkey, which had threatened to block the Scandinavian nation’s application to join the 30-member defense alliance. It means that Sweden, which has sought NATO membership along with neighboring Finland, will lift an arms embargo it imposed on Ankara in 2019. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had threatened to block membership for the Nordic pair. Turkey’s parliament has yet to ratify Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO, and the step was widely seen as aimed at securing Ankara’s approval.

