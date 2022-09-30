Suspicious white powder found at EU Commission building

BRUSSELS (AP) — Emergency workers in hazmat suits have responded to the headquarters of the European Union’s executive commission after an envelope containing a suspicious white powder was found on the premises. A spokesperson for Brussels firefighters said only one person came into contact with the substance on Friday and they didn’t show any negative symptoms from the exposure. The envelope was found on the 13th floor of the building, where the office of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is located. The commission’s chief spokesman says the discovery required the evacuation of the whole floor. The spokesperson for the Brussels fire department says the powder was sent to a military lab for analysis.

