North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and MARI YAMAGUCHI
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters. It’s the fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals. South Korea’s military said in a statement that it detected the two North Korean missile launches Saturday morning from its capital region. It said South Korea has bolstered its surveillance posture and maintains a military readiness in close coordination with the United States. Japan’s Defense Ministry said it has also spotted the ballistic missile launches by North Korea.

