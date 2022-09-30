Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld

PARIS (AP) — Vogue’s Anna Wintour convened top Paris Fashion Week insiders Friday to announce that the theme of next year’s Met Gala will be the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld. Taking place on the first Monday in May — May 1, 2023 — the world’s most fashionable fundraiser will celebrate the German-born couturier who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe and died in 2019, at 85. As ever, the Met Gala theme is borrowed from the accompanying exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will present some 150 of his creations to explore the designer’s “stylistic language.”

