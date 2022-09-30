Myanmar accuses rebels in east of shooting passenger plane

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government has accused rebel forces of firing at a passenger plane as it was preparing to land, wounding a passenger who was hit by a bullet that penetrated the fuselage. Rebel groups denied the allegation. State television MRTV says the Myanmar National Airlines plane, carrying 63 passengers, was hit as it was about to land in Loikaw, the capital of the eastern state of Kayah. A spokesperson for Myanmar’s ruling military council says the shooting was carried out by “terrorists” belonging to the Karenni National Progressive Party, an ethnic minority militia battling the government, and their allies in the People’s Defense Force, an armed pro-democracy group.

