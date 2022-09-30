Met Gala to honor Lagerfeld; Loewe bowls over Paris fashion

PARIS (AP) — Loewe’s ever-creative director Jonathan Anderson became the toast of Paris Fashion Week on Friday with his subtly provocative, concept-driven runway show triumph that had critics and VIP guests, including Karlie Kloss and Alexa Chung, bowled over. Friday’s collection was the highlight of the season so far A giant bright red tropical flower, identified as an anthurium, was the centerpiece of this minimalist runway — producing thoughtful variations on the flower theme. Meanwhile, U.S. Vogue’s Anna Wintour announced that next year’s Met Gala in New York will be a homage to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

