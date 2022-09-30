McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers’ football game on Saturday. McMaster has been talking with officials across the state and holding daily briefings this week as the state made preparations for the storm, which ravaged Florida and barreled onward to South Carolina’s coast. Politics and campaigns often collide in South Carolina, where the final months before the November general elections can turn into busy storm seasons.

