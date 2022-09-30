Indonesian police kill militant suspected in farmers’ deaths
By MOHAMMAD TAUFAN
Associated Press
PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have killed a militant who was believed responsible for the killings of Christian farmers on Sulawesi island and was the last remaining member of an organization that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group. They say Al Ikhwarisman, also known as Jaid, was a key member of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network. He was killed by an elite police counterterrorism unit in a shootout in Poso district, an extremist hotbed in Central Sulawesi province. The group has claimed responsibility for the killings of police officers and minority Christians, some by beheading. Police say Jaid conducted at least 10 of the group’s executions, including the killing of four Christian farmers in May 2021.