Illinois’ governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent’s first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum. Friday’s event hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors largely focused on questions of public safety, economics and abortion rights that have already dominated the campaign for months. The Democrat is heavily favored in the race and spent millions on attacks against one of Bailey’s competitors in the June GOP primary election.

By KATHLEEN FOODY The Associated Press

