Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred. Jones was fired in November as president of Georgetown College. The lawsuit filed in Franklin County Circuit Court in Frankfort names as defendants the school, its president, board of trustees and administration. A call to the school seeking comment Friday was not returned. Jones is seeking damages for lost wages and pain and suffering, and a public apology.

