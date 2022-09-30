Court dismisses Maasai eviction case against Tanzania
By CARA ANNA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The East African Court of Justice has dismissed a case by Maasai herders who tried to stop Tanzania’s government from evicting them from land they have used for generations. The case involved evictions beginning in 2017 of Maasai from 1,500 square kilometers of land bordering Serengeti National Park. The court in 2018 issued an interim order that stopped evictions. But the court on Friday found that the Maasai failed to show they had been evicted from their village land and not from the Serengeti park itself. The case will be appealed next week as concerns for wildlife and for traditional communities clash.