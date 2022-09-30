Abortion info fight targets university but affects far more

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A University of Idaho memo warning staffers not to refer students to abortion or birth control providers has placed the school at the center of a debate over First Amendment rights and access to reproductive health care. But UI Provost Torrey Lawrence says the school was just trying to protect employees from punitive state laws. One of the laws bars the use of state funds to promote or endorse abortion or emergency contraception. Another makes it illegal for non-healthcare providers to advertise abortions or birth control. It’s not clear exactly how the laws apply to the rest of Idaho’s approximately 900,000 state employees, or if they affect others who get state funds like foster parents.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.