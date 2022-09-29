Victim’s family to appeal Syed’s release in ‘Serial’ case

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a young woman who was killed in 1999 will appeal a Baltimore judge’s recent decision to overturn the conviction of Adnan Syed, the man imprisoned for decades for Hae Min Lee’s death. The case was examined in the popular true-crime podcast “Serial,” and Syed was released earlier this month after prosecutors told a judge they had uncovered doubts about the fairness of the investigation. Syed has always maintained his innocence. But attorney Steve Kelly says the victim’s brother, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday, alleging violations of the family’s right to meaningfully participate in the Sept. 19 hearing in which Syed secured his release.

