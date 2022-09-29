Veteran EMS worker fatally stabbed in random NYC attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime emergency medical worker with New York City’s fire department was fatally stabbed in an apparently random attack. FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was a first responder on Sept. 11. Police say the stabbing occurred Thursday afternoon in Queens, a half block from the station. The 61-year-old Russo-Elling was wearing clothes that would have identified her as EMS personnel. Police say a 34-year-old man stabbed her multiple times then fled to his nearby residence. He was eventually taken into custody. Police didn’t speculate on a motive for the attack and didn’t identify the suspect.

