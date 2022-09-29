US calls on Israel to investigate death of Palestinian boy

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. State Department has called on Israel to open a “thorough” investigation into the mysterious death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy who collapsed and died shortly after Israeli soldiers came to his home in the occupied West Bank. Relatives said Rayan Suleiman had no previous health problems and accused the army of scaring the child to death. The army called the death a tragedy and said its soldiers were not to blame. Thursday’s incident has added to the rising tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli troops have been conducting daily arrest raids that have frequently escalated into deadly violence in recent months.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.