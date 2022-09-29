Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand, 5,000 seek shelter

BANGKOK (AP) — Water up to waist-high flooded riverfronts and other areas of Thailand after a tropical depression dumped heavy rains and knocked down trees, causing at least one death. About 8.5 inches of rain was recorded in a northeastern province where 5,000 people were moved to shelters on higher ground. Thai authorities say 10,000 households have been affected by flooding, and they warn that the rains will continue. The storm system is the remnants of Tropical Storm Noru, which earlier caused blackouts and blew off roofs in Vietnam. Earlier in the week, Noru was a powerful typhoon that caused eight deaths in the Philippines.

