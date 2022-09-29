S. Korean lawmakers call for dismissal of foreign minister

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition-controlled National Assembly has passed a motion calling for the dismissal of the foreign minister over a series of alleged diplomatic missteps, including controversial remarks by President Yoon Suk Yeol caught on a hot mic in the United States. The motion isn’t legally binding and doesn’t suspend Foreign Minister Park Jin. But the attempt to oust a key Cabinet minister and close confidante of Yoon further aggravates political strife between the conservative president and his liberal rivals. The 299-member National Assembly approved Park’s no-confidence motion by a 168-1 vote. One lawmaker cast a blank ballot, while outnumbered governing party lawmakers and others opposed to Park’s dismissal boycotted the vote.

