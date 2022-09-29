Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus

Russian authorities are opening more military enlistment offices near Russia’s borders in an apparent effort to intercept men of fighting age who are trying to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine. Saratov regional officials said a new draft office opened Thursday at a checkpoint on Russia’s border with Kazakhstan. Another enlistment center was set to open at a crossing in the Astrakhan region, also on the border with Kazakhstan. Earlier this week, makeshift draft offices were set up near a border crossing into Georgia and on Russia’s border with Finland. Russian officials said they would hand call-up notices to all eligible men who were trying to leave the country.

