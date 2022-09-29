NJ official eyed for chief in city where George Floyd died

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced that he will nominate a former public safety director from Newark, New Jersey, as his top pick for police chief. Brian O’Hara, deputy mayor of Newark, was introduced as Frey’s top pick Thursday. If confirmed by the City Council, O’Hara will lead the department through changes expected to be ordered as the result of an ongoing Department of Justice investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd. O’Hara said Thursday that he will work toward driving down gun violence, building up ranks in the depleted police department, and working with the community “to heal the heart of this great city.”

