Montenegro police conducting raids in search of spy ring

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro are raiding multiple locations in the county in search of suspected spies, officials said Thursday. Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic told members of his cabinet the raids, “aimed at protecting (Montenegro’s) national security” were prepared “in cooperation with our international partners.” Officials refused to provide more details of the operation, but local media — citing anonymous sources — reported that it targeted several Montenegrin nationals suspected of spying for Russia and working to advance the interests of its government.

