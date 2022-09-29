Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:09 AM

Man dies during torrential rain flooding in Croatia

KION

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities say a man has died flooding in a northern Adriatic Sea port after the town was hit by a storm and torrential rainfall. Huge amounts of water drenched Rijeka on Wednesday evening, bursting into houses and submerging the town’s squares and streets. Officials said as much rain fell in just two hours as normally falls in a month. Police found a man’s body under a car that was forced to stop in one of the streets where traffic was halted because of the storm. They say the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content