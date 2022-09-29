Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico say they have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail. A coalition of civil rights advocacy groups published a letter from a dozen migrants about filthy conditions and reprisals at the Torrance County Detention Facility. Problems include broken plumbing, insect infestations and insufficient access to drinking water. A companion complaint to the office of civil rights at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says inmates experienced restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct. The jail operator disputed the allegations Thursday and said there was no hunger strike happening at the lockup.

