Former Hong Kong lawmaker sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail

HONG KONG (AP) — Former Hong Kong lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Ted Hui has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail for criminal contempt after he skipped bail and fled overseas, missing trial for cases against him. Hui had faced charges for his role in an anti-government protest in 2019. He left Hong Kong in December 2020, providing invitation letters and an itinerary for an official trip to Denmark as part of his application to lift travel restrictions. Hui was granted approval to leave, though the documents have since been deemed false. He did not return to Hong Kong and eventually settled in Australia. Hui’s sentencing comes amid a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong after months of protests in 2019.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.