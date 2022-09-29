Former El Salvador soccer boss sentenced in US bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — The former president of El Salvador’s soccer federation has been sentenced to 16 months in prison in the long-running FIFA corruption scandal. Sixty-six-year-old Reynaldo Vasquez told a judge in New York City on Thursday that he felt “great shame” over his role in a bribery scheme that involved media and marketing rights for games played by the Salvadoran national soccer team. The judge said Vasquez deserved prison time for his efforts “to line his and his co-defendants pockets.” His term could be reduced if he gets credit for time behind bars in El Salvador.

