Experts: Mexico jeopardizes justice in missing students case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico says the country’s attorney general has created “obstacles” to justice, apparently in a rush to show results. The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts was created by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to investigate the Sept. 26, 2014, abduction and forced disappearance of students from the Ayotzinapa teachers’ college in the state of Guerrero. Group members said at a news conference Thursday that there was additional evidence of the close relationship between the military and a local drug gang that have both been implicated in the students’ disappearance.

