Biden to visit Florida when ‘conditions allow’ after storm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the entire United States “hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state. Biden says he intends to visit Florida as soon as “conditions allow.” He says he’ll also visit Puerto Rico. The U.S. island territory was ravaged by Hurricane Fiona before Ian struck Florida. Biden went to FEMA headquarters in Washington on Thursday for a briefing on the federal response to Ian. He urged Floridians to take seriously warnings from local officials to stay safe and remain indoors. Biden says “the danger is real.”

By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.