3 million children may miss a semester in flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say almost 3 million children in flood-hit areas may miss at least one semester because of damage the disaster has inflicted on schools. Local authorities have set up temporary learning centers in the country’s worst flood-hit areas to help children keep studying. But officials said Thursday these measures are not enough. In the hardest-hit province, Sindh, about 2.4 million children were enrolled in 15,000 schools that were damaged by floods. Flooding since mid-June has killed 1,666 people and affected another 33 million.

