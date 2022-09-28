US announces $1.1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will provide an additional $1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, with funding for about 18 more advanced rocket systems and other weapons to counter drones that Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops. The Biden administration announced the latest package on Wednesday. The aid is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds contracts to purchase weapons and equipment. The package includes 12 Titan systems, which are used to counter drones. Also in the package is funding for about 300 vehicles, dozens of trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, a variety of radars, communications and surveillance equipment, and other gear for soldiers.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

