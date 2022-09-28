Ugandan military helicopter crashes in eastern Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Ugandan army spokesman has confirmed the crash of one of the country’s military helicopters in eastern Congo. The spokesman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “we are still waiting” for more details about the crash earlier this week. Uganda late last year deployed forces in eastern Congo to pursue rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces affiliated with the Islamic State group and accused of attacking civilians in Uganda and Congo. Uganda is fighting the rebels with the blessing of Congolese authorities.

