Suu Kyi convicted again, Australian economist gets 3 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in another criminal case along with Australian economist Sean Turnell. They were accused of breaking Myanmar’s colonial-era official secrets law, and Turnell was accused of an immigration offense. A legal official said Suu Kyi received a sentence of three years in prison Thursday, in addition to the sentences she’s already serving. Turnell had served as an adviser to Suu Kyi and was arrested a few days after the army ousted her elected government last year. The legal official said Turnell was given a sentence of three years. Both denied the allegations when they testified. Australia has repeatedly demanded Turnell’s release.

