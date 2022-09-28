Supreme Court keeping live audio as it opens again to public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will continue providing live audio broadcasts of arguments in cases. That’s even as it welcomes the public back to its courtroom for a new term that begins Monday. The justices began providing live audio of arguments after the court closed to the public in March of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Monday will be the first time in more than two and a half years that the justices will hear arguments with members of the public present. Chief Justice John Roberts had said earlier this month that the public would be allowed back in the courtroom in October, following the court’s summer break.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.