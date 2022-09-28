Storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida

Hurricane Ian struck a large swath of Florida on Wednesday, inundating coastal areas with strong winds and high water. Evacuations were ordered ahead of the tropical system, but some travelers got stuck trying to leave while some residents decided to ride out the storm. Officials at Orlando International Airport arranged for stranded passengers to be taken to shelters after their flights were canceled. Employees of a law firm in the city of Venice, and their pets, took cover from the hurricane at the law office. A hotel near an airport in Fort Myers was booked up Wednesday morning, with people at the hotel still trying to find a room.

