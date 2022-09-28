Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly a dozen lawsuits in Illinois accuse gun-maker Smith & Wesson of illegally targeting young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms. The 11 suits filed Wednesday cite the 22-year-old gunman accused of opening fire on a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago and killing seven people. The lawsuits are the latest bid by mass shooting victims to hold gun manufacturers legally accountable. Liz Turnipseed is among the shooting survivors to file a lawsuit in Lake County. She says she is determined to speak for those killed in mass shootings. Smith & Wesson is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.