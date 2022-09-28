Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend has been shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him in South Carolina. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take him into custody near a Greenville County apartment complex Wednesday. Lewis says investigators are trying to determine if the man fired at officers. The sheriff says the man tried to avoid deputies in the apartment complex parking lot before the shooting. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the man killed. The man was the third person shot by police in South Carolina the past four days. Deputies in Sumter County killed men in separate shootings on Sunday and Monday.

