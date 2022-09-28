Scientists honored for COVID-19 tracker, prenatal test

NEW YORK (AP) — A scientist who built a global COVID-19 website received this year’s Lasker award for public service. The Lasker Foundation, which gives out annual prizes for medical research, announced this year’s winners on Wednesday. The Johns Hopkins University researcher was honored for creating the website to track COVID cases and deaths worldwide, and sharing the information with the public. A biologist in Hong Kong won the medical research award for designing a prenatal blood test that can screen for Down syndrome without an invasive procedure. Three other scientists were recognized for their work on key immune proteins.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.