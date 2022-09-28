Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred

OSWIECIM, Poland (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger has visited the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp to send a message against hatred. The “Terminator” actor and former California governor was given a tour of the site, where he viewed barracks, watchtowers and the remains of gas chambers that endure as evidence of the German extermination of Jews and others during World War II. His visit to the site in southern Poland, which as under German occupation during WWII, was his first. It came as part of his work with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, whose mission is to fight hatred through education.

