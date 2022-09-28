Prosecutors raid headquarters of German far-right party
BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party says its national headquarters in Berlin have been searched by officials with the city prosecutor’s office. The party said in a statement Wednesday that the search took place “without any prior inquiry having been directed to the AfD regarding the facts to be clarified.” The party said the search is primarily concerned with a investigation against former party chairman Joerg Meuthen in connection with earlier statements of accounts. Local media reported that the party, also known as AfD, allegedly made false statements in the accountability reports to the parliament in the years 2016 to 2018.