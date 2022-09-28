Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. But 20 more people may be missing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank Wednesday because of inclement weather. The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles south of the island chain. Air crews continue to search for the remaining migrants.

