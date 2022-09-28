Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law, an explanation of how the state’s voting machines and election system work, and a description of the post-election audits that are now mandated by Georgia law. It also included a report on the criminal investigation into the breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County. While acknowledging serious concerns raised by that breach, the board members cited security measures that were outlined during the meeting and said they remain confident in the state’s election system.

