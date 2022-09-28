French Senate report denounces sexual abuse in porn industry

PARIS (AP) — A French Senate delegation says sexual and physical abuse in France’s porn industry is “systemic” and lawmakers should better regulate the production of violent videos. The report released on Wednesday was the first prepared for the French parliament to focus on the porn industry. The authors wrote that the violent acts depicted in pornographic films “are not simulated but very real for the women who are being filmed.” They recommended fines and age-verification mechanisms to address the “massive, ordinary and toxic” viewing of porn by children. Dozens of alleged victims have come forward in two separate police investigations linked to a major video platform and France’s leading amateur porn site.

