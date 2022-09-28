Fans miss 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge

TORONTO (AP) — When Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto’s bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up. He and Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano passed it to Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who made sure it got to Judge. The coach’s wife, Fox Sports reporter and former ESPN anchor Sara Walsh, joked on Twitter that she was announcing a divorce before adding she was joking and her husband decided Judge and Roger Maris’ family should get the ball, Frankie Lasagna was one of two fans who almost caught the drive.

