EXPLAINER: Rare sedition charge at center of Jan. 6 trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers and four associates are on trial in the U.S. Capitol attack on charges that include seditious conspiracy — a rare Civil War-era charge that strikes to the heart of what prosecutors say happened that day. Stewart Rhodes and his followers are the first Jan. 6 defendants to stand trial on such charges for what prosecutors have described as a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Jury selection began on Tuesday for a trial that is expected to last several weeks.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.