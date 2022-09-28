Skip to Content
EXPLAINER: Rare sedition charge at center of Jan. 6 trial

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers and four associates are on trial in the U.S. Capitol attack on charges that include seditious conspiracy — a rare Civil War-era charge that strikes to the heart of what prosecutors say happened that day. Stewart Rhodes and his followers are the first Jan. 6 defendants to stand trial on such charges for what prosecutors have described as a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power. Jury selection began on Tuesday for a trial that is expected to last several weeks.

