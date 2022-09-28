Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian’s winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, pushed away by powerful storm winds. Ian eventually made landfall Wednesday near Fort Myers, about 100 miles to the south. Several people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking onto the silty bay floor, despite warnings from officials. Experts say the bay also emptied of much water in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge. Because a hurricane’s winds blow counterclockwise, the winds at Ian’s northern edge were blowing from east to west with such force that they pushed bay water into the Gulf of Mexico. Water eventually refilled the bay.

