Amusement park announces new security changes after shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania amusement park has announced new security measures following a shooting over the weekend that wounded three people, including two teenagers. Kennywood Park officials said Wednesday that the measures would include more police, more security along perimeter fences, limits on bag sizes and masks covering faces and requiring adult chaperones for all juveniles at all times during the park’s Phantom Fall Fest, scheduled to run until mid-October. The shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday followed an altercation between two groups of teenagers in front of the Musik Express ride. A male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored mask was being sought.