Albanian politicians see jailed Kosovo leaders in The Hague

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Three former presidents of Albania and one of Kosovo have visited ethnic Albanian former independence fighters against Serbian rule in Kosovo who are being held in a Netherlands prison pending trial for alleged war crimes. Wednesday’s visit was to show solidarity with the men, the former Kosovo president said. An EU-backed war crimes court and a linked prosecutor’s office based in The Hague have arrested five ex-Kosovo Liberation Army leaders since 2020, including Kosovo’s ex-president Hashim Thaci, and former parliament speaker Kadri Veseli. They have denied wrongdoing. Only one of the five has gone on trial.

