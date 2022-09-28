2 men arrested in robbery of pastor during church service

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested for the July robbery of a Brooklyn pastor who was delivering a sermon when over $1 million in jewelry was taken from him at gunpoint. The men — 23-year-olds Say-Quan Pollack and Juwan Anderson — appeared in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday. Authorities say a third assailant remains at large. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said the defendants stole jewelry from Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead and his wife and terrified the congregation after entering the church in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Carnarsie with masks and clad in black. Lawyers for Pollack and Anderson declined comment.

By TOM HAYS and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

