1 killed in Belgium raid on suspected far-right extremists

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian prosecutors say a man was shot dead during anti-terror raids targeting a group of suspected right-wing extremists. The federal prosecutor’s office said a dozen searches were carried out in seven different municipalities as part of an investigation into “the preparation of a terrorist attack and the violation of the legislation on weapons.” The Antwerp prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press that a 36-year-old man allegedly shot at police when they tried to enter his home on Wednesday and that an exchange of fire ensued. The federal prosecutor’s office said the searches in the Antwerp region resulted in the seizure of a large number of weapons and ammunition.

