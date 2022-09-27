Woman critical, suspect dead after Indiana plant shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. The suspected gunman was later found dead nearby. Officers responding to a report of a shooting Monday afternoon at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. The Lafayette woman is in critical condition Tuesday at an Indianapolis hospital. Lt. Justin Hartman of Lafayette police says officers later discovered the shooting suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the automotive plant’s property. He says the man had previously been in a relationship with Donovan.

