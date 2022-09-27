Video shows trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Video released by the Connecticut state police shows a trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute. The man died four days later. Ryan Marzi’s obituary says he died in his sleep on Aug. 28. That was four days after the 38-year-old Marzi had tussled with state troopers. Police video that Hearst Connecticut Media was first to report on shows Troopers Desmond Stimson and Jessie Rainville confronting Marzi outside a garage. The video shows Rainville using a stun gun on Marzi for just over a minute. The death is under investigation.

