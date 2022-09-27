Sex abuse allegations spread against cheerleading industry

A Tennessee cheerleading gym faces sexual abuse allegations in a case that escalates the accusations against some of the sport’s top institutions. A federal lawsuit brought Monday by two anonymous plaintiffs alleges that an adult coach at Premier Athletics sexually assaulted teenage boys. Lawyers brought a similar complaint this month against coaches at Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina. Attorneys say that in both cases, Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation failed to provide a safe environment. Athletics Knoxville West says it is “inaccurately implicated” in the newest lawsuit.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.